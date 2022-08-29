Conspiracy Chat with Stew Peters

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Stew Peters joins the show to speak with Liberty Man about his latest
documentary, These Little Ones. Liberty Man and Stew compare notes about
the pedophile underground and working of child trafficking. Liberty Man
also covers a barrage of news, highlighting various aspects of systemic
mental illness in the crumbling remains of Western Civilization.
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