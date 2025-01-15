© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Brigades targeted the invading Zionist soldiers and vehicles in the Civil Administration site in Jabalia Camp with mortar fire, seizing reconnaissance drones during their intelligence operations in the city of Gaza.
Dated: 30/12/2024
Donate for translation: www.FreePalestine.video
Follow us on X | Rumble | Brighteon