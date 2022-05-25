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Massive Shortages and Eating People
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1388 views • May 25, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 05-24-2022
Today we look at how many Recycling Plants are burned to the ground. Is that coincidence or are evil people sabotaging the economy?
We also take a look at "Soylent Green". Soylent Green was a move made back in the 70's. "Soylent Green" is being produced from the remains of the dead and the imprisoned, obtained from heavily guarded waste disposal plants outside the city."
Today, Washington State is set to become the first to allow human composting. They see it as "natural organic reduction" as a burial alternative. An article stated "Is Soylent Green really so far fetched"?
0:00 Help your Prophecy Club
02:09 The Fall of America
03:14 China Preparing for D-Day Invasion
04:42 Fire at Recycling Plants
07:25 We are Heading for Total Collapse
(Source: https://www.youtube.com/user/southern...)
17:44 Ten Weeks of Wheat Supply Left
18:55 Power Blackouts
21:57 Will Cannibalism Return?
24:04 Soylent Green
27:33 Israel Ramping up Gas Output
28:32 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F0HvKOQmfg
Today we look at how many Recycling Plants are burned to the ground. Is that coincidence or are evil people sabotaging the economy?
We also take a look at "Soylent Green". Soylent Green was a move made back in the 70's. "Soylent Green" is being produced from the remains of the dead and the imprisoned, obtained from heavily guarded waste disposal plants outside the city."
Today, Washington State is set to become the first to allow human composting. They see it as "natural organic reduction" as a burial alternative. An article stated "Is Soylent Green really so far fetched"?
0:00 Help your Prophecy Club
02:09 The Fall of America
03:14 China Preparing for D-Day Invasion
04:42 Fire at Recycling Plants
07:25 We are Heading for Total Collapse
(Source: https://www.youtube.com/user/southern...)
17:44 Ten Weeks of Wheat Supply Left
18:55 Power Blackouts
21:57 Will Cannibalism Return?
24:04 Soylent Green
27:33 Israel Ramping up Gas Output
28:32 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F0HvKOQmfg
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