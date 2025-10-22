Tu-95MS long-range bombers launching cruise missiles during the exercise - part 3

Tu-95MS long-range bombers also took part, launching cruise missiles during the exercise.

☢️ Russian President Vladimir Putin took part via videoconference in a scheduled training exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin confirmed. The drills involved the launch of intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles to test the readiness of Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

According to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the exercise included Yars missile systems, the Bryansk nuclear submarine, and Tu-95MS strategic bombers. From the Barents Sea, the Bryansk submarine launched a Sineva missile as part of the coordinated operation.

All assigned objectives were successfully achieved, and the level of preparedness of Russia’s command and control systems was verified.

Moscow emphasized that the exercise was planned in advance.