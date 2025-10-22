BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tu-95MS long-range bombers launching cruise missiles during the exercise - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 day ago

Tu-95MS long-range bombers also took part, launching cruise missiles during the exercise.

Adding more about this: 

☢️ Russian President Vladimir Putin took part via videoconference in a scheduled training exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin confirmed. The drills involved the launch of intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles to test the readiness of Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

According to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the exercise included Yars missile systems, the Bryansk nuclear submarine, and Tu-95MS strategic bombers. From the Barents Sea, the Bryansk submarine launched a Sineva missile as part of the coordinated operation.

All assigned objectives were successfully achieved, and the level of preparedness of Russia’s command and control systems was verified.

Moscow emphasized that the exercise was planned in advance.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy