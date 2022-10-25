WAKE UP! – MEDIA AND LEFT DESTROY AMERICA WHILE MCCARTHY KNEELS TO THE DEMOCRATS

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 24, 2022
This past weekend Teddy spoke at Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour with Patriots from across the Nation. Hanging out with General Flynn
Time to mock the liberal media who is now having fiction writers report on politics.
They attack patriotism & Christianity. The real election deniers are the left and the progressive media.
Kevin McCarthy kneels before the alter of the Democrats.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pleoz-wake-up-media-and-left-destroy-america-while-mccarthy-kneels-to-the-democra.html