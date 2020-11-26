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Getting The Best ROI In New Cannabis Markets
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7 views • November 26, 2020
Which states are likely to legalize recreational marijuana in 2021? Would-be entrepreneurs might be eyeballing the cannabis industry in markets poised to launch based on results of the Nov 3rd election and news of Mexico approving a comprehensive adult-use marijuana legalization bill. But what entry points provide the best return on investment?
In terms of plant-touching businesses, there’s no hard-and-fast rule about which sectors are the most profitable. That’s because there are just too many differences in how state markets are structured.
A final factor for new market entrants to consider is that change is the only constant in the marijuana industry. That means planning for federal legalization and the possibility of interstate commerce at some point in the coming decade.
Show Notes:
Joe Biden Leaves Cannabis Reform Out of Updated Policy Pledges
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/11/joe-biden-leaves-cannbis-reform-out-of-updated-policy-pledges.html
Which states are likely to legalize recreational marijuana in 2021?
https://mjbizdaily.com/which-states-are-likely-to-legalize-recreational-marijuana-in-2021/
Mexican Senate approves cannabis legalization bill
https://mjbizdaily.com/mexican-senate-approves-cannabis-legalization-bill-ending-monthslong-delay/
How to get the best ROI in potential new cannabis markets
https://mjbizdaily.com/get-the-best-return-on-investment/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 585 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
In terms of plant-touching businesses, there’s no hard-and-fast rule about which sectors are the most profitable. That’s because there are just too many differences in how state markets are structured.
A final factor for new market entrants to consider is that change is the only constant in the marijuana industry. That means planning for federal legalization and the possibility of interstate commerce at some point in the coming decade.
Show Notes:
Joe Biden Leaves Cannabis Reform Out of Updated Policy Pledges
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/11/joe-biden-leaves-cannbis-reform-out-of-updated-policy-pledges.html
Which states are likely to legalize recreational marijuana in 2021?
https://mjbizdaily.com/which-states-are-likely-to-legalize-recreational-marijuana-in-2021/
Mexican Senate approves cannabis legalization bill
https://mjbizdaily.com/mexican-senate-approves-cannabis-legalization-bill-ending-monthslong-delay/
How to get the best ROI in potential new cannabis markets
https://mjbizdaily.com/get-the-best-return-on-investment/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 585 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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