DR. BRYAN ARDIS COVID TESTIMONY - "It is absolutely blatant, every aspect of COVID-19 is a cover-up"

In a hard hitting and passionate testimony Dr. Ardis exposes the corruption and lies coming out of government agencies such as the FDA, CDC, NIH and NIAID.He blasts the emergency use authorization of Remdesivir, the only one drug allowed for treatment of hospitalized COVID patients.This, despite it's withdrawal from use in the Ebola epidemic for causing many deaths and injuries - including kidney failure.In 2020, Dr. Ardis had stated: "Anthony Fauci is going to kill hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Americans with this drug and this protocol""What's more disgusting, in January 2022 the FDA extended the Emergency Use Authorization of Remdesivir and said that there is only one authorized medication that can be pumped into the veins of all new-borns in this country to eighteen year olds, starting with seven pounds new-borns""It's flat out corruption, head to toe it's corruption""Antony Fauci is one of the biggest liars on the planet"You can watch the entire "Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom" here...