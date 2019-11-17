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1 The Emissaries of God First Channel What their purpose is
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9 views • November 17, 2019
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This is the first channeling session that took place with the Emissaries. In this session, Gordon asks some key questions about what their purpose is and on how to keep himself safe from the backlash of society for having talked about this communication.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/theemissariesofgod/?ref=bookmarks
https://theemissariesofgod.com/
This is the first channeling session that took place with the Emissaries. In this session, Gordon asks some key questions about what their purpose is and on how to keep himself safe from the backlash of society for having talked about this communication.
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