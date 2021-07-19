THE KILLER KABBALISTIC (Synagogue of Satan) JUDAISM! The prophets warned us of this poison!

My conclusions have led me to understand that religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma (Pharmekia – a witches brew) and the collusion of those in power, in fact, they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Kabbalistc Judiasm and Kabbalistic Islam, also founded on Kabbalah! These are the Sanhedrin (Synagogue of Satan) that you read about at the Time of the Ma'aseh'yah meaning the work of Yah (messiah by today's standards). The Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this, so this is not the real Jews!

This is the dominant world control problem we see now, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. They want to poison the food, water, and air and make people sick, then feed the world with Pharma so people think they will get better, while the Kabbal Oligarchs profit all the time! If they cannot vaccinate you, they will poison or destroy the food crops. If that does not work, they will change the weather through spraying the atmosphere, or HAARP! Flood you out, or drought you out! Global warming is all about removing the CO2 upon which plants thrive! If plants die, so will animals and us! Spraying the atmosphere with metal and chemicals to block out the sun removes your quotient of Vitamin D from the suns rays, so you will begin to see their plan is to remove all good things from your reach and de populate the world. Now this sounds a bit far fetched, but if you would only read the Talmud, even in the watered down English version, you should catch on! OK, let’s tell it like it is, it’s blatant Genocide and Murder in a dystopian way! Maybe you thought the protocols of the elders of Zion were fake, then why do they all have similar tones across the ages? They show the plan! Then remember to add in to the mix all the financial stress by taking away your means to purchase anything and electronic means of system warfare – your bio system! They want to undermine health in anyway possible through their lockdown control grid and few people know they are at risk from such practice! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people of this world! They claim to be God’s chosen one’s, but they are chsen by Satan, not God! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it is an extermination event in progress! It's all Satanic! We call them the Cabal, but really it’s Kabbalism - The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons.

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