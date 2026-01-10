Alex Jones Full Show 1/9/26 with Kyle Rittenhouse & William F. Jasper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRIDAY FULL SHOW 1/9/26: Tens Of Thousands Of Leftists Call For The Death Of All ICE Agents In New York, Woman Who Rammed ICE In Minnesota Was Part Of “ICE Watch Antifa Super Soldiers!” PLUS, President Trump Has Effectively Pulled The US Out Of The United Nations, Says Top NWO Expert William F. Jasper! FINALLY, 2A Advocate FRIDAY FULL SHOW 1/9/26: Tens Of Thousands Of Leftists Call For The Death Of All ICE Agents In New York, Woman Who Rammed ICE In Minnesota Was Part Of “ICE Watch Antifa Super Soldiers!” PLUS, President Trump Has Effectively Pulled The US Out Of The United Nations, Says Top NWO Expert William F. Jasper! FINALLY, 2A Advocate Kyle Rittenhouse Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Discuss What’s Happening In Minnesota, Gun Rights, His Personal Life & Why He's Getting Back In The Fight! MUST-WATCH/SHARE! Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Discuss What’s Happening In Minnesota, Gun Rights, His Personal Life & Why He's Getting Back In The Fight! MUST-WATCH/SHARE!