HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA ! = ACT 1 - SCENE 17 = BATTLE MOUNTAIN TOP !

Themed on reincarnation, courage, bravery, and eternal love, this short spinoff film composition was inspired to me by the film Magadheera - ‹ The Heroic Man › - a 2009 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film, directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts; on a story by V. Vijayendra Prasad.

The film stars Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill.

It is the story about a warrior - Kala Bhairava -, who gets reincarnated 400 years after the year 1609 AD, after trying to save his kingdom and its beautiful, sensual princess, named Mitravinda.

Alas, having to fight solo against a whole army on a mountain top, both lovers perish together, and fall to their death many hundreds of meters below.

Back in modern times, his reincarnation persona, as a motorcycle champion, then sets to fight evil forces once again, against all odds, and to win back his lovely maiden.

This time, however, both lovers survive all the challenges thrown at them, and are able to live happily ever after !

Made on a budget of close to $ 10 million, Magadheera was the most expensive Telugu film at the time.

The film's production began early in March 2008. The soundtrack was composed by M. M. Keeravani, while the cinematography was done by K. K. Senthil Kumar.

The action sequences were choreographed by Peter Hein and the duo of Ram–Lakshman.

It was the first Telugu film to list a "visual effects producer" in its credits.

Magadheera was released on 31 July 2009 to critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film in history at the time.

Its 1000-day theatrical run surpassed the 2005 film ‹ Chandramukhi ›, as the longest-running South Indian film.

The film won the National Award for Best Choreography, and Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards; as well as winning six Filmfare Awards, and nine state Nandi Awards.

The film's success catapulted the lead actors to stardom.

The Japanese-dubbed version of the film released in August 2018 and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever at the Japanese box office.

In 2014, the film was remade in Bengali as ‹ Yoddha: The Warrior. ›





