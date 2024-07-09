Debt: Out Of Control

Who Owes The ‘National Debt’?

* Don’t we owe it to ourselves?

* It is impossible to pay down, especially as treasury markets collapse.

* Governments hyper-inflate their way out of debt traps (rather than just default).







Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* ‘Modern Monetary Theory’ is the latest ideology being used as cover for the inevitable meltdown of this fiat currency regime.

* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. The gubment subsidizes its debt by taxing us with inflation.

* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design). The banksters borrow every $ into existence from us at interest.

* We the people are not on the hook for ‘national debt’. It is owed to us.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time. Are we there yet?

* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?





Morris Invest | The National Debt Crisis Is About To Explode (9 July 2024)

https://youtu.be/omyui1e9xUo