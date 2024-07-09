BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Debt: Out Of Control
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 10 months ago

Who Owes The ‘National Debt’?

* Don’t we owe it to ourselves?

* It is impossible to pay down, especially as treasury markets collapse.

* Governments hyper-inflate their way out of debt traps (rather than just default).


Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* ‘Modern Monetary Theory’ is the latest ideology being used as cover for the inevitable meltdown of this fiat currency regime.

* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. The gubment subsidizes its debt by taxing us with inflation.

* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design). The banksters borrow every $ into existence from us at interest.

* We the people are not on the hook for ‘national debt’. It is owed to us.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time. Are we there yet?

* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?


Morris Invest | The National Debt Crisis Is About To Explode (9 July 2024)

https://youtu.be/omyui1e9xUo

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservegovernment spendinggoldsilvernational debthyperinflationusuryinflationbanksterdefaultreal moneycentral bankdebt slaverysound moneycurrency debasementcurrency devaluationdebt trapprecious metalclayton morrisdebt enslavementhard assetreal assetmoney changerdebt spiral
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy