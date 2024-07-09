Debt: Out Of Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Owes The ‘National Debt’?
* Don’t we owe it to ourselves?
* It is impossible to pay down, especially as treasury markets collapse.
* Governments hyper-inflate their way out of debt traps (rather than just default).
Got Bullion?
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* ‘Modern Monetary Theory’ is the latest ideology being used as cover for the inevitable meltdown of this fiat currency regime.
* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. The gubment subsidizes its debt by taxing us with inflation.
* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design). The banksters borrow every $ into existence from us at interest.
* We the people are not on the hook for ‘national debt’. It is owed to us.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time. Are we there yet?
* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?
Morris Invest | The National Debt Crisis Is About To Explode (9 July 2024)