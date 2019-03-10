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10/03/19 #POWERNANA: MAFIOSI PELOSI, Vatican Raid, Criminal Congress #DEADMANSWITCH
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You Are Free TV
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10/3: Nancy Pelosi's long standing position in the Intelligence Committee has been central in Globalist deep state pay-for-play, subversion of US interests, and the scheme against President Trump and the Republic of the United States of America.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Nancy Pelosi met JFK at age 17:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/re...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/03/secre...
Please follow George Webb in his coverage of Pelosi's involvement in the "Ukraine Girls":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlh4R...
Please watch Greg Reece's report on what really happened during the Las Vegas Massacre, Involving Bill Gates et al:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpFeW...
Please subscribe to Baked Blunt's YT channel.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/03/las-v...
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/09/gen...
Please learn about SES member, Andrew Bakaj, the Clinton lawyer responsible for the Schiff Dossier:
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/24/...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/02/spies...
https://leozagami.com/2019/10/01/mone...
https://leozagami.com/2018/05/02/pope...
Peter Schweizer's Government Transparency Institute reporting on Biden/Ukraine corruption:
https://www.g-a-i.org/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/vid...
https://nypost.com/2012/02/05/teen-mi...
What really happened to Seth Rich:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56zID...
George Webb on Joe Biden's blackberry and the HRC Server:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9sjb...
These are the Dems to reach out to to say you do not support impeachment:
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/09/2...
Please read the full CIA Whistleblower complaint:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trum...
Please read and share the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
IMPORTANT article in understanding the Ukraine roots of Russiagate:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0...
https://www.thenation.com/article/har...
President Trump's speech concluding the UN Assembly efforts and calling for congressional investigation of Biden and #Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9LYe...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Trump Presser after meeting with Zelensky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZI-I...
Here is the history of the connections between Adam Sch_ff and the investigaton into Liddle Kidz International:
https://steemit.com/qanon/@artistique...
https://www.spreely.com/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
80K subscribers
10/3: Nancy Pelosi's long standing position in the Intelligence Committee has been central in Globalist deep state pay-for-play, subversion of US interests, and the scheme against President Trump and the Republic of the United States of America.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Nancy Pelosi met JFK at age 17:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/re...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/03/secre...
Please follow George Webb in his coverage of Pelosi's involvement in the "Ukraine Girls":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlh4R...
Please watch Greg Reece's report on what really happened during the Las Vegas Massacre, Involving Bill Gates et al:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpFeW...
Please subscribe to Baked Blunt's YT channel.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/03/las-v...
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/09/gen...
Please learn about SES member, Andrew Bakaj, the Clinton lawyer responsible for the Schiff Dossier:
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/24/...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/02/spies...
https://leozagami.com/2019/10/01/mone...
https://leozagami.com/2018/05/02/pope...
Peter Schweizer's Government Transparency Institute reporting on Biden/Ukraine corruption:
https://www.g-a-i.org/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/vid...
https://nypost.com/2012/02/05/teen-mi...
What really happened to Seth Rich:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56zID...
George Webb on Joe Biden's blackberry and the HRC Server:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9sjb...
These are the Dems to reach out to to say you do not support impeachment:
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/09/2...
Please read the full CIA Whistleblower complaint:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trum...
Please read and share the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
IMPORTANT article in understanding the Ukraine roots of Russiagate:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0...
https://www.thenation.com/article/har...
President Trump's speech concluding the UN Assembly efforts and calling for congressional investigation of Biden and #Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9LYe...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Trump Presser after meeting with Zelensky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZI-I...
Here is the history of the connections between Adam Sch_ff and the investigaton into Liddle Kidz International:
https://steemit.com/qanon/@artistique...
https://www.spreely.com/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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