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Exodus 20 - 21 KJV
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0 view • November 11, 2021
God spake the ten commandments to the people. The people feared God. God spake laws regarding servants and maidservants. Laws regarding killing a man, smiting father and mother, stealing and selling a man, cursing father and mother, and hurting a pregnant woman and killing her baby. Laws regarding an ox that gore people and the responsibility of its owner.
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