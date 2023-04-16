Create New Account
Nicole pointed out that the United States itself has enabled the Chinese Communist Party's infiltration and looting of the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2eg4nx4edb

04/13/2023 During her time on The Matt Locke Show, Nicole pointed out that the United States itself has enabled the Chinese Communist Party's infiltration and looting of the United States. U.S. law firms have helped the CCP defraud the U.S. to fund its global expansion. U.S. companies moved manufacturing to Communist China and used slave labor. It is also Americans themselves who have assisted the CCP in purchasing farmland and infiltrating universities. These actions are causing the loss of America. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy

04/13/2023 在参加Matt Locke Show时，妮可一阵见血地指出，是美国自身促成了中共对美国的渗透和掠夺。美国律师事务所帮助中共骗取美国资金，资助中共的全球扩张。美国企业将制造业转移到中共国并利用奴隶劳工。中共购买农田和渗透高校也是由美国人协助。这些行为正在导致我们失去美国。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
