© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PAULA WHITE
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • May 25, 2022
351,276 views - Feb 11, 2022 - Fundie Friday is doing a sorted deep dive into the wonderful world of Evangelical Christianity and Conservative Politics. The video discusses Paula White. She had role of spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. Her relationship began long before Trump became emperor of the grand landscape. Mirror
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.