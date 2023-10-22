Create New Account
The ancients taught that it was your actions & your WORK that defined you
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.


"The ancients taught that it was your actions and your WORK that defined you. The concept of Karma (meaning 'right action') has been hijacked and twisted from its true original meaning to serve those born into power."

-Dr.SHIVA
Shiva4President.com
TruthFreedomHealth.com

Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/zionist-kennedy-netanyahu-serves-satan/

