Iran’s FM on US nuke talks: HOPEFUL for more progress

Araghchi says continuing nuclear enrichment 'non-negotiable', but Iran open to dialling it down.

'It seems our positions are completely clear' he adds.

Adding from Sputnik:

❗️Iran won’t compromise on uranium enrichment, but could scale back to win US trust – Araghchi

🇮🇷 Other statements by the Iranian foreign minister following the fourth round of talks with the US:

◻️ The Iranian and US positions have moved closer following the fourth round of talks on nuclear energy.

◻️ Iran hopes for progress in further negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal.

◻️ The next round of talks is expected to take place in about a week.

This from Iran's President:

Iran cannot accept demands to ditch nuclear program — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Adding from Sputnik:

Israel issued evacuation warning to 3 'terrorist Houthi' ports

IDF jets were reportedly 'on the way'

Adding:

Hamas to free Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

Captured in 2023 while serving voluntarily with Israeli army

Hamas says Edan Alexander's release is part of steps to:

— Achieve ceasefire— stop aggression on Gaza— Allow aid in

He will reportedly be released within 48 hrs

Adding:

Preparations for new strikes? Israel demands 'urgent' evacuation of Yemeni ports

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman warned Yemenis to “evacuate and stay away” from the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and as-Salif “until further notice,” citing the “Houthi terror regime’s” use of the facilities for “terror activities.”

The spokesman did not elaborate.

Israel last targeted Yemen on May 6, targeting the international airport in Sanaa after a Houthi missile landed near the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

7 people were killed and over 70 others were injured in the Israeli strikes. Four Israelis were hurt in the Houthi attack on Ben Gurion while scrambling for safety.

The US halted its attacks on the Houthis this week after they agreed not to target US ships, leaving Israel alone in its confrontation with the Yemeni militia, which has targeted Israel with missiles and drones, and Israeli merchant ships in the Red Sea, in solidarity with Gaza.

Also: Netanyahu announces plans to draft 10,500 ultra-Orthodox Jews

💬 “10,500 within two years is the number the army knows how to absorb, and we will also bring in heavy personal and institutional sanctions. At the same time, we will ensure that whoever enters as a haredi will leave as a haredi,” the prime minister said at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee.

Israel’s Haredim (ultra-Orthodox) community numbers up to 1.3 million people (14% of the population), and has traditionally REJECTED military service.

Many also hold strong anti-Zionist views, believing a Jewish state should not exist before the coming of the Messiah.

Approximately 70,000 Haredi men are listed as eligible for service. Last month, the IDF sent out 10,000 draft notices, but reported back that only 205 had enlisted.