Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. David Cartland urges all doctors to speak out against the deadly covid vaccines
channel image
The Prisoner
8960 Subscribers
Shop now
1042 views
Published Yesterday

One British doctor has seen it all and urges all doctors worldwide to speak out against the deadly covid vaccines.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Keywords
covid vaccineswil paranormaldr david cartland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket