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Famous Indian Actor Vivekh Killed by Covid Vaccine
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74 views • April 22, 2021
Well known Indian actor and the Tamilnadu state’s ambassador for creating public health messages has passed away a day after he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
India’s Health Ambassador & Tamil Actor Vivek Dies One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine
Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh, died this morning, in the hospital, hours after he was admitted after a cardiac arrest.
SOURCE:
https://greatgameindia.com/india-health-ambassador-vivek-dies-vaccine/
India’s Health Ambassador & Tamil Actor Vivek Dies One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine
Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh, died this morning, in the hospital, hours after he was admitted after a cardiac arrest.
SOURCE:
https://greatgameindia.com/india-health-ambassador-vivek-dies-vaccine/
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