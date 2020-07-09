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OT Chan Live #267 - Secureteam10 Confession about uploading Faked UFO videos
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15 views • July 09, 2020
#UFOS #SECURETEAM #INSECURETEAM #SOHO #ALIENS
Topics:
1) Gen Chat and Show some of my New control panel
add-ons.. UFO sheep and UFO jet chase
2) Secureteam10 Drama continues.. June Update
and Nocturnal circus and threats.
3) Secret of Skinwalker Ranch my FINAL summary of the
first Season and how much they just got wrong due to lack
of knowledge in UFOLOGY VIDEO EDITING and PARANORMAL
4) Weird Sounds in Texas.. what I thought when I heard it
and what others have said.
5) SpaceX - Mouse in space LMOA and other UFOs following
6) Scott C. Warings BS space UFOs explained and moon rocks and
balloon UFOs.. endless laughter listening to this tools findings...
Topics (with markers):
1) Gen Chat and Show some of my New control panel
add-ons.. UFO sheep and UFO jet chase
2) Secureteam10 Drama continues.. June Update
and Nocturnal circus and threats.
@ 19:32 mark or
https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=1172
3) Secret of Skinwalker Ranch my FINAL summary of the
first Season and how much they just got wrong due to lack
of knowledge in UFOLOGY VIDEO EDITING and PARANORMAL
@ 1:02:59 mark or https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=3779
4) Weird Sounds in Texas.. what I thought when I heard it
and what others have said.
@ 1:11:29 mark or
https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=4289
5) SpaceX - Mouse in space LMOA and other UFOs following
@ 1:35:28 mark or https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=5728
6) Scott C. Warings BS space UFOs explained and moon rocks and
balloon UFOs.. endless laughter listening to this tools findings...
@ 1:47:23 mark or https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=6443
Lets fight for TRUTH
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) Gen Chat and Show some of my New control panel
add-ons.. UFO sheep and UFO jet chase
2) Secureteam10 Drama continues.. June Update
and Nocturnal circus and threats.
3) Secret of Skinwalker Ranch my FINAL summary of the
first Season and how much they just got wrong due to lack
of knowledge in UFOLOGY VIDEO EDITING and PARANORMAL
4) Weird Sounds in Texas.. what I thought when I heard it
and what others have said.
5) SpaceX - Mouse in space LMOA and other UFOs following
6) Scott C. Warings BS space UFOs explained and moon rocks and
balloon UFOs.. endless laughter listening to this tools findings...
Topics (with markers):
1) Gen Chat and Show some of my New control panel
add-ons.. UFO sheep and UFO jet chase
2) Secureteam10 Drama continues.. June Update
and Nocturnal circus and threats.
@ 19:32 mark or
https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=1172
3) Secret of Skinwalker Ranch my FINAL summary of the
first Season and how much they just got wrong due to lack
of knowledge in UFOLOGY VIDEO EDITING and PARANORMAL
@ 1:02:59 mark or https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=3779
4) Weird Sounds in Texas.. what I thought when I heard it
and what others have said.
@ 1:11:29 mark or
https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=4289
5) SpaceX - Mouse in space LMOA and other UFOs following
@ 1:35:28 mark or https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=5728
6) Scott C. Warings BS space UFOs explained and moon rocks and
balloon UFOs.. endless laughter listening to this tools findings...
@ 1:47:23 mark or https://youtu.be/fjbmk5f_XLE?t=6443
Lets fight for TRUTH
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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