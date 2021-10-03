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House Republicans Demand Immediate Release of Marine Officer Jailed for Criticizing Biden Policy
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70 views • October 03, 2021
Clips from Western Journal article:
“Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller Jr. should be immediately released from the brig and allowed to voluntarily resign from his post,” the House members wrote to Berger on Friday. “American service members should not be punished for demanding our military leaders stand up and take ownership of their decisions. Especially when those decisions lead to the tragic deaths of 13 service members.”
“Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller Jr. should be immediately released from the brig and allowed to voluntarily resign from his post,” the House members wrote to Berger on Friday. “American service members should not be punished for demanding our military leaders stand up and take ownership of their decisions. Especially when those decisions lead to the tragic deaths of 13 service members.”
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