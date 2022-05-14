Gridlock in China’s Ports Ripples Around All Over the World Throughout the Summer

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05/12/2022 Gridlock in China’s ports including the lockdown in Shanghai ripples around the world and into the United States throughout the summer. It causes inflation and drives up prices in the United States moving into the summer months