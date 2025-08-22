Sell Your Soul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aaron Lewis: Being Blacklisted From Radio & Why Record Labels Intentionally Promote Terrible Music
* The sleaziness of the music industry
* The attempts to cancel him
* Why he despises Bruce Springsteen
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-aaron-lewis