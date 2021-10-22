© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Damn anyone who Contradicts Christ.. (Paul and Moses Included!)
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 22, 2021
Paul himself knew the things he said could be misunderstood. We need to make Jesus the cornerstone and make what people say fit what Jesus said. If someone says you can divorce and remarry, damn them, Jesus said that is sin. If someone says "if you don't work for money then you shouldn't eat" damn them. Jesus, said "you can't work for both God and money". Sure Paul said "if you don't work you shouldn't eat, but he never mentioned working for money, he meant working for God.
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.