Radiologist, Oncologist, and Cancer Researcher Dr. William Makis About 500 New mRNA Shots
The Prisoner
283 views • 1 day ago

"There's over 500 mRNA vaccines in the pipeline that I'm aware of...Not just for HIV and cancer. Like, every infection you could think of."

"Now Merck is in 50/50 partnership with Moderna in creating the mRNA cancer vaccine, which is in phase 3 trials in Australia and the UK, and they're gonna release it maybe in 2025 or 2026. And they're going to charge half-a-million dollars for the mRNA cancer vaccine when it comes out, and Merck is gonna pocket half that money as profit,"

Source @Real World News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

merckmodernadr william makis500 new mrna shots
