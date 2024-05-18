Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WW3 ALERT – ❗️🇫🇲🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 - According to unconfirmed reports, a major NATO movement would be taking place at this time.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1680 Subscribers
253 views
Published 14 hours ago

WW3 ALERT – ❗️🇫🇲🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 - According to unconfirmed reports, a major NATO movement would be taking place at this time.

A batch of more than a thousand armored vehicles is passing through the Czech Republic towards the borders of Slovakia, Poland and Romania with Ukraine.

Keywords
ww3 alert - according tounconfirmed reportsa major nato movementwould be takingplace at this time

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket