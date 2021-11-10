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Pauline Hanson: How You Can Say 'NO' To Mandatory Vaccinations
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113 views • November 10, 2021
Pauline Hanson is an Australian politician who speaks her mind, usually bluntly. For those who don't know her:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pauline_Hanson
This video is a message that Aussies should be watching, whether you agree with her or not, that's your choice entirely, just like taking the 'jab' should be your choice.
There is nothing wrong with vaccinations when they're done carefully and correctly and each person should have the choice as to whether they accept a 'jab' on not, for whatever reasons the vaccination is presented as.
Mandatory vaccinations, especially among young, healthy individuals is, however, another kettle of fish. Pauline gives a good argument regarding when it comes to this subject.
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NOTE: There is no connection between Pauline Hanson or her political party and this channel.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pauline_Hanson
This video is a message that Aussies should be watching, whether you agree with her or not, that's your choice entirely, just like taking the 'jab' should be your choice.
There is nothing wrong with vaccinations when they're done carefully and correctly and each person should have the choice as to whether they accept a 'jab' on not, for whatever reasons the vaccination is presented as.
Mandatory vaccinations, especially among young, healthy individuals is, however, another kettle of fish. Pauline gives a good argument regarding when it comes to this subject.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Pauline Hanson or her political party and this channel.
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