Xi Jinping Will Host the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23

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https://gnews.org/post/p9ti7af9
06/21/2022 Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS summit in Beijing this Thursday. He will deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday and host the high-level dialogue on global development on Friday