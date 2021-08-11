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You Are Here - Pretty good place for the moment
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90 views • August 11, 2021
The river of lies and deceit runs deep and wide, but we are still riding high. We retain an amazing amount of control over our craft and where it takes us. There is rough water ahead, but we have a possibility of coming out the other side.
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