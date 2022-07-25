Globalist Elites Posing As Republicans Power Hungry Traitors Selling America To Global Cabal

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The age of the rhino Republican is over, and the age of the America first Republican is inevitable!





Wendy Rogers has proven time and time again to be an America first patriot, Who will do what is right even when nobody else is! She joins to speak up about the corruption within the republican party, and how we fight back!





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