Critical Updates CONTAGION NOW SPREADING TO THE SUPERBANKS, 10 YEAR YIELD CRATERS | MANNARINO·You get higher interest while you bailout irresponsible entities. You are getting double pinched. Your liquidity dries up and your loans dry up while they transfer wealth to their own kind.
·inflating away pensions, bonds, retirements
·plunge protection team buys the market
·reverse repos soaring
·deutsche banke getting slammed
·Fed Balance Sheet up 400Billion in two weeks -CNBC. Soon to be trillions.
·no amount of cash injection can save system, janet yellen affirms the treasury has tools.
