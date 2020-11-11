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BREAKING: Trump Wins with 281-290 Electoral Ballots
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230 views • November 11, 2020
This is solid.
01 Blockchain tracking absolutely true. Special Signals Units were operating in each of the key states tracking all the ballots.
02 National Guard in 16 states federalized
03 Two US Generals overseeing counterintelligence probes in 16 states.
04 Recounts will be overseen by armed guards (probably US Marshalls).
05 Pennsylvania will go to Trump.
06 Other states might yield 30-60 delivery drivers that will testify for Guliani.
07 Thousands if not tens of thousands of dead people voting are killing them.
08 Deep State may be counting on manipulating the Supreme Court (e.g. Roberts who has long been suspected of being totally compromised).
09 First Lady totally on side, media is lying about her suggesting concession.
10 This is a public education campaign using Supreme Court as schoolhouse; this will destroy the “Satanic forces” including the media.
11 Trump and his team are certain he has 290 Electoral College votes.
12 November 26th (Thanksgiving) will be pivotal day toward closure.
13 9/11 started the movement toward draining the swamp.
14 Exact number of legal votes known across all contested stated. Court will hear HAMMER & SCORECARD and also demanding full audits.
15 Joe Biden does not have a clue. He may really believe he won. Harris is probably well aware of all the skullduggery and was expecting to be President
01 Blockchain tracking absolutely true. Special Signals Units were operating in each of the key states tracking all the ballots.
02 National Guard in 16 states federalized
03 Two US Generals overseeing counterintelligence probes in 16 states.
04 Recounts will be overseen by armed guards (probably US Marshalls).
05 Pennsylvania will go to Trump.
06 Other states might yield 30-60 delivery drivers that will testify for Guliani.
07 Thousands if not tens of thousands of dead people voting are killing them.
08 Deep State may be counting on manipulating the Supreme Court (e.g. Roberts who has long been suspected of being totally compromised).
09 First Lady totally on side, media is lying about her suggesting concession.
10 This is a public education campaign using Supreme Court as schoolhouse; this will destroy the “Satanic forces” including the media.
11 Trump and his team are certain he has 290 Electoral College votes.
12 November 26th (Thanksgiving) will be pivotal day toward closure.
13 9/11 started the movement toward draining the swamp.
14 Exact number of legal votes known across all contested stated. Court will hear HAMMER & SCORECARD and also demanding full audits.
15 Joe Biden does not have a clue. He may really believe he won. Harris is probably well aware of all the skullduggery and was expecting to be President
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