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Time to start hunting down and killing deadly vaxx pushing world leaders
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152 views • December 29, 2021
We must relentlessly find out where they live, eat, work and without mercy kill them all and put their heads on pikes on their lawns. Ban the WHO, CDC, NIH, and all other jew controlled unelected fake organizations that control the world. Fuck Zionism, Fuck communism. Fuck the freemasons, LBGTQ and Marxist jew ADL, and BLM. These are the enemies of freedom.
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