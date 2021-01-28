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When Behind Enemy Lines we Need to Believe God's Perspective
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10 views • January 28, 2021
Overcoming circumstances and incredible odds is possible. Getting the right perspective from God is essential for living in these days. From defeat to victory is possible when we believe God and obey His Word. Please share, like and subscribe. www.elhope.org
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