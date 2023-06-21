Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 3 Part 1: Family Vs The State with Pastor Chris Leduc

In part 1 of this special 2 part episode, Pastor Chris LeDuc takes us to a deeper understanding on the origins of power and authority and how this has created conflict between the family as God ordained, and the Civil Government. There is a TON to unpack here so enjoy the show!
Pastor Chris LeDuc is a graduate of Masters Seminary in Los Angeles. He served in a church planting and revitalization ministry for Grace Community Church for 3 years and over the last 5 years has been the teaching elder and pastor for Cannon Beach Bible Church in Cannon Beach Oregon. He is also a small business owner in the healthcare industry and is putting together a book based on some very in depth sermons he’s preached on God and government
