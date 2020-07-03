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Labor Secretary praises roaring June jobs report added on 'Lou Dobbs Tonight'
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5 views • July 03, 2020
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia touts the impressive June jobs report and says the positive news will lead to more economic opportunities for the American people.
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