Rutherford Physical Therapy

This video explores the revolutionary IMS treatment, a pain relief breakthrough that could change your life. IMS stands for Intramuscular Stimulation, a minimally invasive procedure that targets the root cause of chronic pain.





IMS has been shown to provide long-lasting relief from sciatica and neck pain by stimulating healing and reducing inflammation. Join us as we delve into the science behind IMS, its benefits, and how it can help you say goodbye to chronic pain.





If you're struggling with chronic pain that won't go away, IMS might be the answer you’ve been searching for. Visit Rutherford Physiotherapy to learn more and take the first step toward a pain-free life.





📞 Call us at: (780) 435-8887

🌐 Visit our website: www.rutherfordphysiotherapy.ca