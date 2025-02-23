Accepting the Destruction of Your Nation

I am continuing the last few messages concerning the fall of the Kingdom of Judah and how it corresponds to the days we are living through right now.

I have written my first book: Tribal Roots

https://amzn.to/3Eywq1r

I am working on book two now which is Tribal Synergy and shows the correspondence of the physical human body created by Yahuah and the spiritual body of Yahusha HaMashiach as seen within the tribes of Yahshar'el.

While I am working on my research I have indulged my love of essential oils by using my skills as an Aromatherapist to begin creating blends that reflect the heart, energy, frequency and commission of each of the respective tribes. Until my website is finished you may purchase my essential oil blends at

https://buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez





I post updates and current events regularly on my telegram channel:

https://t.me/heartofthetribe

If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

To reach Chelle: [email protected]