Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To

Fergus Hodgson discusses the deep-rooted problems plaguing Latin America and what he considers to be a red pill: that for now LatAm is practically a lost cause. We discuss his vast experience in the Americas, how much foreign intervention really is to blame, what solutions might look like, why Americans should think twice before expatriating, and more.





Fergus Hodgson Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/ferghodgson

The Latin America Red Pill: My Search for Freedom South of the Border https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM9M1BRK

X https://x.com/FergHodgson





About Fergus Hodgson

Fergus Hodgson, CAIA, is the director of Econ Americas, a financial and economic consultancy. He holds an MBA in finance from Rice University and bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from Boston University and the University of Waikato. He was the founding editor in chief of the PanAm Post.





