The New Religion ~ Black Velvet
Six times Seven
Published Yesterday |

Whats "in" the Firmament? (celestial bodies me thinks).

Since we ALL live in water, it's just a matter of Density and Destiny.

Each one of us, part of the ocean of life, connected by living waters........

Black velvet is the void beyond, black goo.

"nothing to see here" LOL.

Watch out for those stingers!

Can someone explain how a kinetic explosive rocket propels itself against the supposedly infinite vacuum of "space", this experiment would close the deal on NASA, for Dirth~great work !

Just musin'

Cheers

