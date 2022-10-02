A day of highs and lows, now at Sorrento Beach after dark. MVI_7741

It’s only two days since last being here at Sorrento Beach. While I like the after-dark beach visits, I am here due to pressure from my depressed wife. The mountain of undone important things back home is enormous; however, a kind of desperation drives my wife to have me take night-time drives to get out of the house, shop as an outing, etc. A day of highs and lows today, having a struggle with worst-case-scenario thinking.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.