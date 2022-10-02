A day of highs and lows, now at Sorrento Beach after dark. MVI_7741

It’s only two days since last being here at Sorrento Beach. While I like the after-dark beach visits, I am here due to pressure from my depressed wife. The mountain of undone important things back home is enormous; however, a kind of desperation drives my wife to have me take night-time drives to get out of the house, shop as an outing, etc. A day of highs and lows today, having a struggle with worst-case-scenario thinking.