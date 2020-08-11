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The Great Reset
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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65 views • August 11, 2020
The Great Reset - Liberty Thoughts Episode 18

https://www.weforum.org/great-reset

The World Economic Forum is calling a global reset they're calling The Great Reset. From their website (which is linked above) "There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative."

Now tell me they didn't already have this all planned. The pandemic wasn't planned. The riots and unrest wasn't planned. The Great Reset wasn't planned. Nothing is planned! Its just all coincidence and circumstance.

Break free from the mental prison they're trying to trap you in!!!

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