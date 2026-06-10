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Sarah Debates Steve Hanke: The Institutional Thinking Crisis
Sarah Westall
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Professor of Applied Economics at The Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, joins the program to discuss the current economic reality facing the United States.

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What began as a discussion on inflation, economic policy, and the direction of the U.S. economy evolved into a much broader and at times tense debate between Sarah and Hanke — one that reflects a growing divide between academia and real-world systems thinking.

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While Sarah deeply respects education, research, and expertise, she challenges the limitations of highly siloed institutional models that often dismiss broader systems analysis, incentive structures, and real-world complexity. Hanke, coming from one of the world’s most revered academic institutions, holds strong conviction in his own economic frameworks and appears far less open to questioning alternative models or interdisciplinary perspectives.

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The result is a fascinating and revealing conversation that goes beyond economics itself and touches on:

institutional authority,

academia versus industry,

systems thinking,

intellectual hierarchy,

and the growing tension between credentialed expertise and broader integrated analysis in an AI-driven world.

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Whether viewers agree with either side or not, this conversation captures a much larger societal shift now unfolding across institutions, media, economics, and public discourse.

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Visit Steve Hanke’s website at https://SteveHanke.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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