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Quick Way to Pick Up A Demon
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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74 views • August 05, 2023

Quickest way to pick up a Demon, music by Send Rain

Christians always ask can a true Born Again Believer be possessed by a demonic being?

The answer is no they can't, however they can have a Demon attach to them and harass them.

Eph 6:12  For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. 

Usually Demons can't touch a Born Again Believer unless you give them the legal right to do so.

The quickest way I know of to get a demon is through sexual intercourse out side of marriage. During the sexual act the two are made one flesh and the demonic being can pass from one to the other.

1Co 6:15-16a Know ye not that your bodies are the members of Christ? shall I then take the members of Christ, and make them the members of an harlot? God forbid.16  Know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body?

Another quick way is through the use of drugs, Drugs remove the natural barrier God has placed around the flesh to protect us from The Spiritual Realm.

Anyone who had done various drugs knows the demons are right there in the room with you, because of the altered state you are able to feel their evil presents.

Eph 6:13-14a Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 14  Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; 

The last easy way to pick up a demon is by dabbling in the occult, Ouija Board, Charlie Charlie, possessed objects, possessed places = Palm readers, etc.


Keywords
bibledemonsatanicsatanismrecognitionpsychicwitchspellwizardseerreincarnationsorcererrhabdomancysoothsaying
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