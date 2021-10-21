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I gave my dad Ivermectin to save his life
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140 views • October 21, 2021
Laura-Lynn, October 18, 2021
My father just got out of the hospital. I will detail my experiences in dealing with nurses and doctors and how I gave my dad Ivermectin when the hospital wouldn’t.
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My father just got out of the hospital. I will detail my experiences in dealing with nurses and doctors and how I gave my dad Ivermectin when the hospital wouldn’t.
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3n7hMSE
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
PayPal: https://paypal.me/lauralynnTT?locale.x=en_US
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
Flote: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
Rumble: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Mobcrush: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
Odysee: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
Gab: https://gab.com/LauraLynnLovesLife
Librti: www.librti.com
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