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Dr. Dennis Prager on Fire!! ..unloading the ugly truth
High Hopes
High Hopes
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559 views • February 24, 2022
Tamar Yonah Show.
Dennis Prager spells out the true, albeit, sometimes ugly truth of the world we live in. Hear him assess Canadian PM Justin Trudeau - "...he's a punk he's a thug..." Hear how he called out the social media giants (by name), media and medical establishment whose censorship decisions have killed hundreds of thousands. He says that someone has been lying to you, -either our leadership and media, or Dr. Dennis Prager himself, and others like him. It's time you figure it out. This is a candid and important interview that you will want to share!

The Tamar Yonah Show

Visit our station for news and call-in talk shows at:
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Visit Dr. Dennis Prager's websites at:

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PragerU.com

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healthbig pharmacensorshipsocial mediavaccinemedicinejustin trudeaumainstream mediadeathsvaccine deathsjabshotinoculationgreat resetdr dennis pragertamar yonah
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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