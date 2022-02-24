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Dr. Dennis Prager on Fire!! ..unloading the ugly truth
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559 views • February 24, 2022
Tamar Yonah Show.
Dennis Prager spells out the true, albeit, sometimes ugly truth of the world we live in. Hear him assess Canadian PM Justin Trudeau - "...he's a punk he's a thug..." Hear how he called out the social media giants (by name), media and medical establishment whose censorship decisions have killed hundreds of thousands. He says that someone has been lying to you, -either our leadership and media, or Dr. Dennis Prager himself, and others like him. It's time you figure it out. This is a candid and important interview that you will want to share!
The Tamar Yonah Show
Visit our station for news and call-in talk shows at:
www.IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Visit Dr. Dennis Prager's websites at:
DennisPrager.com
PragerU.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvjp5g-dr.-dennis-prager-on-fire-...unloading-the-ugly-truth..html
Dennis Prager spells out the true, albeit, sometimes ugly truth of the world we live in. Hear him assess Canadian PM Justin Trudeau - "...he's a punk he's a thug..." Hear how he called out the social media giants (by name), media and medical establishment whose censorship decisions have killed hundreds of thousands. He says that someone has been lying to you, -either our leadership and media, or Dr. Dennis Prager himself, and others like him. It's time you figure it out. This is a candid and important interview that you will want to share!
The Tamar Yonah Show
Visit our station for news and call-in talk shows at:
www.IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Visit Dr. Dennis Prager's websites at:
DennisPrager.com
PragerU.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvjp5g-dr.-dennis-prager-on-fire-...unloading-the-ugly-truth..html
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