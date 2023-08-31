"Having dealt with FEMA directly, I'm just not been impressed to be honest with you, it's way too bureaucratic, there's too many checks that have to happen."
Rep. Byron Donalds slams FEMA as Hurricane Idalia causes catastrophic storm surge.
@RepDonaldsPress
@BiancaDLGarza
https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1696957204786459012?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.