The Spontaneous Miscarriage Rate Among Women Who Got COVID Vaccination in Their First Trimesters Is Between 80–82%

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https://gnews.org/post/p82p42bd
06/17/2022 Dr. Elizabeth Mumper: For women who got COVID vaccines in their first trimesters, the rates of spontaneous miscarriage are clustering in the 80 to 82% range, which is much more effective than the abortion pill