G2Voice 018 Autism, A Vaccine Injury 1-15-17 resized

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This weeks Newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/382-g2voice-018-autism-a-vaccine-injury-1-14-2017
Autism Testimonies can be found in the newsletter link!
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References:
Vaccine/Autism Connection I've Ever Heard! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3P6wVUH0pc
Vaccine Fraud And "Herd Immunity" Explained: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf1V0rpHsiA
• Dr. Mercola and Barbara Loe Fisher - Herd Immunity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFWBelim1Hw&t=297s
• Vaccine Herd Immunity Lie Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RUeOxvvZfI
• Expert Pediatrician Discusses Herd Immunity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_iU7aEVTgU
• Dr. Tenpenny discusses why herd immunity doesn't apply to vaccines and more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmZPwJTtak0
• Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26103708/
• Vaccine Fraud And "Herd Immunity" Explained https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf1V0rpHsiA
• Dr. Mercola and Barbara Loe Fisher - Herd Immunity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFWBelim1Hw&t=297s
• Vaccine Herd Immunity Lie Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RUeOxvvZfI
• Expert Pediatrician Discusses Herd Immunity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_iU7aEVTgU
• Dr. Tenpenny discusses why herd immunity doesn't apply to vaccines and more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmZPwJTtak0
• 7 reasons CDC employees should be “crying in the hallways” https://medium.com/@jbhandley/7-reasons-cdc-employees-should-be-crying-in-the-hallways-55dd2dc32124#.3uo10sim3
• HORRORS OF VACCINATION BY Dr. Schieferdecker 1870
Dr. Collins, twenty years vaccine physician in London and Edinburgh, writes “ There really exists no change in the virulent character of the small-pox notwithstanding the vaccination-laws; and of those attacked by the disease at the least two-thirds were satisfactorily vaccinated.” He adds: If I had the desire to describe one-third of the victims ruined by vaccination, the blood would stand still in your veins. I have not the least confidence in vaccination; it nauseates me, for it transfers often filthy and dangerous diseases from one to another, without offering any protection whatever.”
https://ia600800.us.archive.org/15/items/39002086344398. med.yale.edu/39002086344398.med.yale.edu.pdf